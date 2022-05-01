Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
A cold front has cleared western Iowa, but as it finishes pushing through eastern Iowa, it could produce a few severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
