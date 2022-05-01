 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

