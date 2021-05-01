May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.