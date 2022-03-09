 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Iowa's next winter storm

Snow will return to western Iowa later today and push east through the day on Thursday and into Friday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News