Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.