This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
