Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

