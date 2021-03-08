Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
