Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south.