Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

