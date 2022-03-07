This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 de…