Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

