Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Moline Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

