Moline's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Moline Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s March Madness this weekend — in terms of the weather.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at …