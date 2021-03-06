Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.