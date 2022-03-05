Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.