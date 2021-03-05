This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
