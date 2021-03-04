Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Friday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
