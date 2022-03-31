 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

