Moline's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.