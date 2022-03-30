Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
