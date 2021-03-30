Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
