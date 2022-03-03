Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.