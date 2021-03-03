For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
