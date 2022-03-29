For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Winds will be gusting 50 to 55 mph across the state today and could cause isolated power outages. See how long the strong winds will stick around and what temperatures are expected for the weekend.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
