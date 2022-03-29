Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.