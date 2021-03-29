Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.