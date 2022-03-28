Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
