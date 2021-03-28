 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

