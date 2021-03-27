 Skip to main content
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

