Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
