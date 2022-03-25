Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.