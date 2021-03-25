 Skip to main content
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

