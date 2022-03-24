Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
