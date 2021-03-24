This evening's outlook for Moline: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
