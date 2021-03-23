Moline's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
