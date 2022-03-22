This evening in Moline: Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
