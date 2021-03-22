Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.