This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
