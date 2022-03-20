Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Moline. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.