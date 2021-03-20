Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.