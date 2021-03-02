Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.