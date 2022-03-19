 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

