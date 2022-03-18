This evening's outlook for Moline: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
