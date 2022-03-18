 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

