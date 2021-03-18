Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.