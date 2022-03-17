 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

