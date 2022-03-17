This evening in Moline: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temps will reach the low 70s across a large portion of Iowa and western Illinois today, but a cold front will cool us back down in the days ahead. See how cold it will get in our latest forecast video.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect c…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meanti…
Temperatures will be well below normal across the state Friday and Friday night, but a warm front arrives this weekend. See how cold it will get tonight and how warm it will be on Sunday.
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Expect a drastic drop…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …