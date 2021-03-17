Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 36F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
