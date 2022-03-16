Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.