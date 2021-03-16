This evening in Moline: Considerable cloudiness. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
