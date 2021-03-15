For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
