Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Monday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the east.