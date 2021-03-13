This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
