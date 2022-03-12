This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
