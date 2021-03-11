This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Moline area will see highs in …
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today.…
This evening in Moline: Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%…