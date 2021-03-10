This evening in Moline: Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
