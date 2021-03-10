Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.