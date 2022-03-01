Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.