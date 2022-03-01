This evening in Moline: Generally fair. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's cond…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 14-degree low is fo…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.